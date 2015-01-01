Abstract

Fatigue-related problems are not new in the aviation industry and have been a contributing factor to more than one-fifth of all aviation accidents. Using an online survey instrument, this exploratory study investigated how 138 collegiate flight students interact with fatigue during their flight training. Overall, students recognize they are fatigued and that it has a negative impact on their flight training. Many of the students identify the proper strategic adjustments that they need to make to manage fatigue, such as reducing workload, getting more sleep, and keeping a regular sleep schedule. However, they do not seem to be making those adjustments. They indicate that they lack enough quality sleep, have high workloads, and do not keep a regular sleep schedule.



FINDINGS from this study are consistent with recent flight training studies and can assist the collegiate flight training community in the management of student fatigue.

