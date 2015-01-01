|
Citation
|
Ragbir NK, Rice S, Winter SR, Choy EC, Milner MN. Coll. Aviat. Rev. Int. 2020; 38(1): e5.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, University Aviation Association)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Many studies have investigated passengers' willingness to fly (WTF) or ride in autonomous aircrafts and vehicles. With the emergence of urban air mobility, it is important to consider consumer perceptions of autonomous air taxis and passengers' willingness to fly in various conditions. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to determine what external factors may influence consumers' willingness to fly on autonomous air taxis in various weather, time conditions, and geographical locations.
Language: en