Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many studies have investigated passengers' willingness to fly (WTF) or ride in autonomous aircrafts and vehicles. With the emergence of urban air mobility, it is important to consider consumer perceptions of autonomous air taxis and passengers' willingness to fly in various conditions. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to determine what external factors may influence consumers' willingness to fly on autonomous air taxis in various weather, time conditions, and geographical locations.



METHODS: Across two studies, 782 participants were presented with a definition of autonomous air taxis, and then, a hypothetical scenario involving an air taxi that included four variables: rain versus no rain (Weather), 5-minute flight versus 30-minute flight (Time), over land or water (Terrain), and over urban or rural terrain (Population Density).



RESULTS: The data from the study suggest that both American and Indian passengers were more willing to fly in good weather conditions versus rainy weather, over land versus over water, and on short flights versus longer flights.



CONCLUSIONS: As urban air mobility becomes more well-known, it is important to understand consumer opinions and educate them on emerging technology. This in turn can aid industries in developing marketing strategies to help increase awareness of new technologies in the future.

Language: en