Abstract

Aims: Results from the first evaluation of the UK Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Primary programme, designed and undertaken by the (independent academic) authors on data collected in late 2015/early 2016 by the UK providers of the programme are presented. The evaluation assessed the programme against its learning outcomes (covering topics including pupils' ability to communicate and listen, handle relationships and stress, make safe choices, get help from others) as well as their knowledge and use of substances.



METHODS: Pre- and post- intervention online surveys of pupils aged 9-11 years from a randomly assigned group of state primary schools in the English East Midlands, split between trial and control samples. Responses from 1496 pupils from 51 schools were analysed and modelled via a set of ordinary least squares regression analyses, controlling for pupils' and schools' characteristics.



FINDINGS: An overall positive change between the pre- and the post-survey was found, with significant differences in the extent of change between trial and control samples regarding four of the programme's nine learning outcomes (getting help from others, improving communication and listening skills, knowledge about alcohol and drugs, and making safe choices).



CONCLUSIONS: This evaluation shows this version of D.A.R.E. to be effective regarding four of the programme's learning outcomes. Further research is needed to measure the programme's medium and long-term effects and the potential benefits of D.A.R.E. officers and teachers delivering the programme together, identified in this study.

Language: en