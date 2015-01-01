Abstract

The World Association for Infant Mental Health (WAIMH) decided to compose a position paper on infants' rights in wartime, as there is still a general lack of attention paid to the impact of war-related traumas on infants' development and psychological health. Though there are numerous areas of violent conflicts around the globe, there have been few published studies that relate specifically to infants. Consequently, humanitarian aid programs tend to overlook infants' psychological needs and to pay more attention to those of older children. This position paper first reviews the studies identified through a literature search, about the impact of war-related traumas during pregnancy and postnatal periods, then describes the existing recommendations that have been added to the Children Rights Convention and their implications for infant mental health clinicians.

