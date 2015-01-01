Abstract

The behaviour-based safety (BBS) approach is the 'use of science for changing the behaviour of an individual'. Implementation of BBS in an industry can significantly impact the entire organisation by reducing accidents. This research work is carried out at the work centre of waterwall panel fabrication area of heavy equipment manufacturing industry for improving workplace safety. Seven steps are used to implement the BBS approach. This work centre consists of 80 employees. Among those, 76 permanent workers like fitters, welders and crane operators are employed to carry out skilled work, and four contract labourers are employed to do unskilled work. The safety performance had improved from the baseline of 57.35% to 77.94% with the intervention of the BBS approach by the end of the 4th week. The results of this research work show that an effective measure of safety behaviour is important for positive behavioural changes among the workers.



Keywords: behaviour-based safety; BBS: appreciative feedback; constructive feedback; heavy equipment manufacturing industry; safe behaviour.

