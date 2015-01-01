Abstract

Driving under unfamiliar traffic regulations (UFTR) is associated with an increased number of traffic accidents. To drive safely in such conditions, drivers need to adapt their prior knowledge to a new driving situation. This ability is called cognitive flexibility (CF). CF is influenced by the degree of handedness of the performer. The goal of this research was to develop a driving-assistance system that adapts the information it provides based on the handedness degree of drivers under UFTR. Two empirical studies were conducted in a driving simulator. The results of the first study indicated that left/mixed-handed drivers made significantly fewer errors that could be attributed to CF impairment than did strong right-handed drivers. Accordingly, we developed a driving-assistance system ('VEHand'), which provides drivers with useful feedback based on their handedness degree. The results of the second study indicated that VEHand significantly assisted strong-right handed drivers to correctly enter roundabouts and intersections.



Keywords: cognitive flexibility; driving performance; in-vehicle information system; IVIS; degree of handedness; driving simulator; unfamiliar traffic regulation; UFTR; roundabout; intersections.

