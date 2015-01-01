SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alyamani HJ, Kavakli M, Smith S. Int. J. Hum. Factors Ergon. 2019; 6(4): 355.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Inderscience Publishers)

DOI

10.1504/IJHFE.2019.105361

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Driving under unfamiliar traffic regulations (UFTR) is associated with an increased number of traffic accidents. To drive safely in such conditions, drivers need to adapt their prior knowledge to a new driving situation. This ability is called cognitive flexibility (CF). CF is influenced by the degree of handedness of the performer. The goal of this research was to develop a driving-assistance system that adapts the information it provides based on the handedness degree of drivers under UFTR. Two empirical studies were conducted in a driving simulator. The results of the first study indicated that left/mixed-handed drivers made significantly fewer errors that could be attributed to CF impairment than did strong right-handed drivers. Accordingly, we developed a driving-assistance system ('VEHand'), which provides drivers with useful feedback based on their handedness degree. The results of the second study indicated that VEHand significantly assisted strong-right handed drivers to correctly enter roundabouts and intersections.

Keywords: cognitive flexibility; driving performance; in-vehicle information system; IVIS; degree of handedness; driving simulator; unfamiliar traffic regulation; UFTR; roundabout; intersections.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print