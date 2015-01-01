SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Salotti JM. Int. J. Hum. Factrors Model. Simul. 2018; 6(2/3): 119.

(Copyright © 2018, Inderscience Publishers)

10.1504/IJHFMS.2018.093174

unavailable

A new method is proposed to predict situation awareness errors in training simulations. It is based on Endsley's model and the eight 'situation awareness demons' that she described. The predictions are determined thanks to a Bayesian network and noisy-or nodes. A maturity model is introduced to come up with the initialisation problem. The NASA behavioural competency model is also used to take individual differences into account.

Keywords: situation awareness; Bayesian network; noisy-or; behavioural competency.


Language: en
