Vincenzes KA, McMahon B, Lange J, Forziat-Pytel K. Int. J. Ment. Health Addiction 2019; 17(5): 1214-1228.

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11469-018-0041-3

unavailable

The opioid epidemic is a national issue in the USA (The White House's Office of Press Secretary 2016). Researchers interviewed 16 participants focusing on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats they personally experienced while either recovering from an opioid addiction or experiencing the loss of a loved one due to opioid usage. This article focuses on the research study's multi-systemic impacts and discusses implications via a systems approach to prevention and intervention.


Language: en
