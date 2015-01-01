Abstract

Change is needed in mental health pre-professional suicide training (PPST) to address updates in practice, ethical/legal, and accreditation guidelines. Assessing readiness for change can inform successful, lasting change. The Community Readiness Model offered an established structure for research team analysis of interviews with educators, administrators, and supervisors representing diverse, accredited counselor training programs. An overall score of 4.9 out of 9 indicates the counselor education and supervision (CES) profession is in the preplanning stage of readiness to address PPST. Readiness dimensional subscores ranged from 3.6 to 6.6, which align with readiness stages from vague awareness to initiation. CES needs to increase readiness to improve PPST regarding logistical support, knowledge of existing training, active leadership support, and the attitudinal environment toward suicide and PPST. This assessment informs the work of training program administrators, state and national policymakers, educators, and supervisors to improve PPST for future counselors.

