|
Citation
|
Thurston H, Freisthler B. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 209: e107950.
|
Affiliation
|
College of Social Work, The Ohio State University, 340C Stillman Hall, 1947 College Rd. N, Columbus, OH 43210, United States. Electronic address: freisthler.19@osu.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32146358
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In 2017, Ohio had the second highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the United States. Current opioid related epidemiologic literature has begun to uncover the environmental level influences on the opioid epidemic and how the end results may ultimately manifest over space and time. This work is still nascent however, with most clustering research conducted at a spatial unit such as county level, which (1) can obscure differences between urban and rural communities, (2) does not consider dynamics that cross county lines, and (3) is difficult to interpret directly into strategic and localized intervention efforts. We address this gap by describing, at the Census block level, the spatial-temporal clustering of opioid related events in rural Ohio.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emergency medical services; Naloxone; Opioid epidemic; Overdoses; Rural epidemiology; SatScan spatio-temporal statistics