SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thurston H, Freisthler B. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 209: e107950.

Affiliation

College of Social Work, The Ohio State University, 340C Stillman Hall, 1947 College Rd. N, Columbus, OH 43210, United States. Electronic address: freisthler.19@osu.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2020.107950

PMID

32146358

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In 2017, Ohio had the second highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the United States. Current opioid related epidemiologic literature has begun to uncover the environmental level influences on the opioid epidemic and how the end results may ultimately manifest over space and time. This work is still nascent however, with most clustering research conducted at a spatial unit such as county level, which (1) can obscure differences between urban and rural communities, (2) does not consider dynamics that cross county lines, and (3) is difficult to interpret directly into strategic and localized intervention efforts. We address this gap by describing, at the Census block level, the spatial-temporal clustering of opioid related events in rural Ohio.

METHODS: We use the outcome of the administration of naloxone emergency medical service (EMS) calls in rural Ohio Census blocks during 2010-16 in a Poisson model of spatial scan statistics.

RESULTS: We found that naloxone event clustering in rural Ohio in the recent decade was widely dispersed over time and space, with clusters that average 17 times the risk of having an event compared to areas outside the cluster. Many of the larger spatial clusters crossed administrative boundaries (i.e., county lines) suggesting that opioid misuse may be less responsive to county level policies than to other factors.

DISCUSSION: Timely identification of localized overdose event clustering can guide affected communities toward rapid interventions aimed at minimizing the morbidity and mortality resulting from contagious opioid misuse.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Emergency medical services; Naloxone; Opioid epidemic; Overdoses; Rural epidemiology; SatScan spatio-temporal statistics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print