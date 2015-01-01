Abstract

Background Depression is highly prevalent among adolescents, and depressive symptoms rise rapidly during early adolescence. Depression is often accompanied by subjective sleep complaints and alterations in sleep neurophysiology. In this study, we examine whether depressive symptoms, measured on a continuum, are associated with subjective and objective (sleep architecture and neurophysiology) measures of sleep in early adolescence.



METHODS High-density sleep EEG, actigraphy, and self-reported sleep were measured in 52 early adolescents (12.31 years; SD: 1.121; 25 female). Depressive symptoms were measured on a continuum using the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale (CES-D). The association between depressive symptoms and 2 weeks of actigraphy, self-reported sleep, sleep architecture, and sleep neurophysiology (slow wave activity and sigma power) was determined via multiple linear regression with factors age, sex, and pubertal status.



RESULTS Despite no association between polysomnography measures of sleep quality and depressive symptoms, individuals with more depressive symptoms manifested worse actigraphically measured sleep. Less sleep spindle activity, as reflected in nonrapid eye movement sleep sigma power, was associated with more depressive symptoms over a large cluster encompassing temporal, parietal, and occipital regions. Furthermore, worse subjectively reported sleep quality was also associated with less sigma power over these same areas. Puberty, age, and sex did not impact this association.



CONCLUSIONS Sleep spindles have been hypothesized to protect sleep against environmental disturbances. Thus, diminished spindle power may be a subtle sign of disrupted sleep and its association with depressive symptoms in early adolescence may signal vulnerability for depression.

Language: en