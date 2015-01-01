|
Haan A, Landolt MA, Fried EI, Kleinke K, Alisic E, Bryant R, Salmon K, Chen SH, Liu ST, Dalgleish T, McKinnon A, Alberici A, Claxton J, Diehle J, Lindauer R, Roos C, Halligan SL, Hiller R, Kristensen CH, Lobo BOM, Volkmann NM, Marsac M, Barakat L, Kassam‐Adams N, Nixon RDV, Hogan S, Punamäki RL, Palosaari E, Schilpzand E, Conroy R, Smith P, Yule W, Meiser‐Stedman R. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2020; 61(1): 77-87.
Background The latest version of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) proposes a posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis reduced to its core symptoms within the symptom clusters re-experiencing, avoidance and hyperarousal. Since children and adolescents often show a variety of internalizing and externalizing symptoms in the aftermath of traumatic events, the question arises whether such a conceptualization of the PTSD diagnosis is supported in children and adolescents. Furthermore, although dysfunctional posttraumatic cognitions (PTCs) appear to play an important role in the development and persistence of PTSD in children and adolescents, their function within diagnostic frameworks requires clarification.
adolescents; Children; depression; DSM-5; ICD-11; network analysis; posttraumatic cognitions; posttraumatic stress disorder; trauma