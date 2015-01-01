Abstract

This paper discusses residents' preferences regarding train travel with a focus on their mode choice behaviour for the following railway station access modes: car, bus, bicycle and walking. This paper utilises stated preference data to help identify significant factors in train access mode choices within a rail corridor case study. The findings reveal that walking distance, train frequency, bus access, bus waiting time, car access and car park availability are statistically significant. When considering the choice heterogeneity, train frequency and time of day has an impact on people's choice to access the station by the modes of walking, car or bus. The socio-demographic factors of age, income and gender also influence mode choice and should always be considered in rail service planning. Policy recommendations include providing sheltered walkways and shaded cycling paths and improving feeder bus services to railway stations that will provide a better multimodal transportation network.

Language: en