Citation
Guahroy A, Majumdar BB, Sahc PK, Majid A. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 120-131.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study aims to identify and evaluate a key set of factors related to twowheeler ownership in typical Indian context. Data collected from 934 households in Pune, a metropolitan city in India are used in this study. Based on the collected dataset, choice sets are defined by three categories of two-wheelers, namely, two-wheelers with engine capacity upto 150 cubic-centimetres, more than150 cubic-centimetres and automatic scooters. Subsequently, multinomial-logit and nested logit models are developed to a) estimate and compare the utility associated with three categories of two-wheelers and b) identify the most important attributes influencing two-wheeler ownership in Indian context.
Language: en
Keywords
Discrete choice; Multinomial logit (MNL); Nested logit (NL); Two-wheeler ownership