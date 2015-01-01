SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Guahroy A, Majumdar BB, Sahc PK, Majid A. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 120-131.

10.11175/easts.13.120

This study aims to identify and evaluate a key set of factors related to twowheeler ownership in typical Indian context. Data collected from 934 households in Pune, a metropolitan city in India are used in this study. Based on the collected dataset, choice sets are defined by three categories of two-wheelers, namely, two-wheelers with engine capacity upto 150 cubic-centimetres, more than150 cubic-centimetres and automatic scooters. Subsequently, multinomial-logit and nested logit models are developed to a) estimate and compare the utility associated with three categories of two-wheelers and b) identify the most important attributes influencing two-wheeler ownership in Indian context.

RESULTS clearly indicated that mileage offered by a particular two-wheeler category is one of the most significant factors. Among other attributes, lower operation and maintenance costs are observed to play an important role towards choice of a particular two-wheeler category.


Discrete choice; Multinomial logit (MNL); Nested logit (NL); Two-wheeler ownership

