Bajpai JN. J. Indian Roads Cong. 2019; 80(1): 44-58.
(Copyright © 2019, Indian Roads Congress, Publisher M.K. Chatterjee)
In recent decades the traditional cost-benefit analysis (CBA) for appraising and prioritizing urban transport investments have come under criticism for their excessive focus on the efficiency of moving vehicles and concerns about congestion while lacking focus on in reducing prevailing socio-economic inequities. At the same time decision makers and the public are increasingly interested in understanding how a publically sponsored transport project will help create jobs, reduce prevailing socio- economic inequities, and enhance environmental quality.
Language: en