Abstract

As a group, renters experience a broader range of housing problems than do owners, and disasters worsen these problems. Yet to date, housing tenure has been relatively understudied compared to other vulnerability characteristics. This review addresses the differences in housing needs faced by renters and owners during and after a disaster. It examines variation between renters and owners, recent studies of a disaster's impacts on each group by disaster phase, and disaster-related housing policies and programs. This research explores significant questions related to the housing needs of renters in times of disaster, yielding important insights for policy makers and local planners.

