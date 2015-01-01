SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bardal KG, Mathisen TA. J. Transp. Econ. Policy 2019; 53(4): 299-322.

(Copyright © 2019, London School of Economics)

Cost-benefit analysis is a well-recognised assessment tool for evaluating transport infrastructure projects. However, existing frameworks do not fully consider the benefits for road users of reducing the frequency and duration of unexpected road closures. The aim of this paper is twofold. First, a model is developed to assess the economic consequences of weather-related disruptions causing road closures. Second, an application of the model is provided using empirical evidence from Norway. The benefits for road users of reducing the frequency and duration of temporary traffic flow disruptions can be extensive, and should be considered in cost-benefit analyses of relevant infrastructure projects.


Language: en
