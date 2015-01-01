Abstract

The importance of a preschool-to-primary education program has also been emphasized for overcoming the "Sho-1 problem". In order to overcome the gap between the care-centered system in pre-school facilities and the education-centered system in schools, the cooperation between the two and the construction of Educare system are important. In this study, I examined the present situations and issues of the bridge program linking from pre-school to elementary school. A questionnaire survey was conducted in A city located in the suburbs of the metropolitan area, and responses from 192 facilities were analyzed.



It has become clear that there is a difference between the preschool facilities and the elementary school in the factors to be emphasized in the bridge program. In elementary schools there is a need for educational elements and for care before school. The improvement of the succession of individual cases is an issue, and it is indispensable to use various "children's space", which are local resources in the neighborhood, considering the current workload among teachers and the distance between facilities. As there are few viewpoints of local resources utilization in elementary school compared with preschool facilities, we spread more proposals of concrete practice method including the possibility in future and increase local resources such as "whereabouts of child" more.

Language: en