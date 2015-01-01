|
Citation
Yoshinaga M. Jpn. J. Health Educ. Child. 2019; 5(1): 13-22.
Vernacular Title
エデュ・ケアの視点に立った幼保小連携つなぎプログラムに関する研究 ：地域資源の活用を目指して
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Japanese Society of Health Education of Children)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The importance of a preschool-to-primary education program has also been emphasized for overcoming the "Sho-1 problem". In order to overcome the gap between the care-centered system in pre-school facilities and the education-centered system in schools, the cooperation between the two and the construction of Educare system are important. In this study, I examined the present situations and issues of the bridge program linking from pre-school to elementary school. A questionnaire survey was conducted in A city located in the suburbs of the metropolitan area, and responses from 192 facilities were analyzed.
Language: en
Keywords
bridge education; community resource; educare; place for children; エデュ・ケア; つなぎ教育; 地域資源; 居場所