|
Citation
|
Pickens IB, Howard ML, Halladay‐Goldman J, Cruise KR, Watson KR. Juv. Fam. Court J. 2019; 70(2): 31-54.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Trauma-informed practices in the juvenile justice system are increasingly recognized as effective for promoting public safety through case management, rehabilitation, and treatment that is responsive to a traumatic event exposure and current trauma reactions. As court systems explore integration of trauma-informed practices, tools for identifying best practices and strategically implementing trauma-informed approaches are integral for judges and court administrators aiming to develop trauma-informed courts. The current paper reviews the National Child Traumatic Stress Network's development of the Trauma-Informed Juvenile Court Self-Assessment (TI-JCSA). Implications for self-guided strategies to shift court practices and policies to align with trauma-informed approaches will be discussed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
essential elements; self-assessment; strategic planning; trauma