Abstract

Road infrastructure is a vital aspect in transportation systems and can be severely affected by disasters. Postdisaster impact assessment is vital for the repair and reconstruction of such infrastructure, which is constrained by budget and time. This review provides a detailed analysis of prior literature on postdisaster impact assessments of road infrastructure. The related methods used in the literature were analyzed based on their classifications, such as social, environmental, and economic impacts of road failure. It was determined that although a wide range of methods have been used to assess economic impacts, there is still a lack of research measuring environmental and indirect social impacts. Prior literature has also highlighted that the use of bottom-up models to assess socioeconomic impacts is more relevant in the aftermath of a disaster. This paper presents a systematic review of the literature and guidelines for selecting the most appropriate method to assess impacts. This review aims to provide a frame of reference for researchers and government authorities involved in postdisaster impact assessment and decision making related to road infrastructure.

Language: en