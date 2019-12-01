SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rosenblatt NJ, Girgis C, Avalos M, Fleischer AE, Crews RT. Clin. Podiatr. Med. Surg. 2020; 37(2): 327-369.

Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine's Center for Lower Extremity Ambulatory Research (CLEAR), 3333 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL 60064, USA.

10.1016/j.cpm.2019.12.005

32146988

Falls present a tremendous challenge to health care systems. This article reviews the literature from the previous 5 years (2014-2019) in terms of methods to assess fall risk and potential steps that can be taken to reduce fall risk for patients visiting podiatric clinics. With regard to assessing fall risk, we discuss the role of a thorough medical history and podiatric assessments of foot problems and deformities that can be performed in the clinic. With regard to fall prevention we consider the role of shoe modification, exercise, pain relief, surgical interventions, and referrals.

Balance; Falls; Older adults; Pain; Prevention; Shoe modification; Surgery

