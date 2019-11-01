Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Natural disasters present unique challenges for healthcare training programs. Limited literature has been published regarding the impact of natural disasters on pharmacy residency training. The objective of this study was to determine the degree of perceived impact natural disasters have on pharmacy resident stress and which factors contribute to any perceived change in stress.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted via a survey distributed to pharmacy residents whose program was located in an area potentially affected by natural disaster in the first six months of the 2017-2018 resident year. A modified Likert scale utilizing a 10-point scale was used to assess resident stress. Potential sources of stress were assessed via multiple-choice questions. The primary outcome was the degree of change in resident perceived stress compared to baseline during and after the natural disaster.



RESULTS: One hundred twenty-nine pharmacy residents completed the survey. Stress increased from baseline during the natural disaster and remained elevated after compared to baseline. Main sources of stress were increased residency workload, natural disaster preparation and recovery, and concerns regarding friends and family. Half of residents reported their residency program did not have an established natural disaster policy in place.



CONCLUSIONS: Improved planning and communication regarding workload expectations may minimize stress among residents balancing increased personal responsibilities during times of natural disaster.



Language: en