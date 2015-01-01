SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williams S, Hitchcock J, Davies L, Barnes C, Williams S, Williams A. Int. J. Exerc. Sci. 2020; 13(6): 197-205.

Affiliation

Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UNITED KINGDOM.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Western Kentucky University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

32148641

Abstract

High-intensity functional training (HIFT) is an exercise training modality that has grown considerably in popularity over the last decade. More recently, competitive functional fitness racing events have emerged from HIFT, and aim to test athletes' proficiency across a variety of movements, skills, and energy systems. Whilst the injury risk associated with HIFT has been shown to be low and comparable to other forms of recreational fitness activities, the injury risk associated with competitive functional fitness racing events is currently unknown. A prospective cohort design was used to record medical-attention injuries during two competitive functional fitness racing events, involving 1085 competitors. A total of 26 injuries were recorded over the two competitions, resulting in an injury incidence rate of 36 per 1000 competition hours (90% confidence limits [CL]: 26-50) and injury prevalence of 2.4% (90% CL: 1.6-3.2%). The shoulder (n=4) and hand (n=4) were the most commonly injured body locations. The incidence rate in male athletes was likely higher than female athletes (Rate Ratio [RR]: 1.87, 90% CL: 0.95-3.69). The injury incidence rate associated with competitive functional fitness racing events is higher than for HIFT training activities, though the injury prevalence is relatively low in comparison to other sporting activities. Further research is required to understand the burden of these injuries, and identify appropriate injury prevention strategies for this emerging sport.


Language: en

Keywords

Sport; injury; risk factors; surveillance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print