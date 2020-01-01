Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual and gender minority (SGM) adolescents report elevated risk for psychopathology. Identifying as a racial/ethnic minority and sexual minority (SM) or gender minority (GM) may lead to greater stress/discrimination and psychopathology. We examined nonsuicidal self-injury, suicide ideation, and suicide attempts (i.e., self-injurious thoughts and behaviors [SITBs]) and depressive symptoms across intersections of sexual orientation, gender, and race/ethnicity.



METHOD: Study participants consisted of a large (n = 2,948; 59% GM) sample of adolescents aged 14-18 who were recruited online to complete a cross-sectional survey. SGM status, race/ethnicity, and their interactions were used to predict depressive symptoms and SITBs. Associations among race/ethnicity and GM-specific psychosocial factors were assessed.



RESULTS: SM (B = 3.75) and GM (B = 8.81) participants reported higher depressive symptoms and SITB histories (odds ratios [ORs] from 1.92 to 2.43 and 2.87 to 5.44, respectively). Asian participants were less likely to report nonsuicidal self-injury (OR = 0.45), and Latinx participants were more likely to report suicide attempts (OR = 1.50). Although omnibus tests of interactions were largely insignificant, exploratory analyses revealed fewer depressive symptoms (B = -8.40) and SITBs (ORs from -0.95 to -2.05) among Black SM participants and, at times, Black GM participants. This protective effect may relate to lower self-reported expectations of rejection due to gender.



CONCLUSIONS: GM participants reported the highest risk for depressive symptoms and SITBs. Contrary to hypotheses, multiple minority identification was not associated with greater psychopathology. Future research, assessing specific sexual and gender identities across diverse samples, is needed to highlight how race affects psychopathology risk across these identities. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

