PURPOSE/OBJECTIVES: In response to the growing number of violent acts on college/university campuses in the US, a pilot safety awareness and violence prevention (SAVP) training was developed and collaboratively implemented for first-year dental and pharmacy students at a US academic health center. The study assessed student knowledge of violent behavior, warning signs emphasizing active shooter situations, response strategies when witnessing or experiencing violence, and awareness of available violence prevention resources.



METHODS: In 2014, a presurvey/postsurvey design was approved by the Institutional Review Board and used to assess knowledge before and after SAVP training by the university police department. As part of the new student orientation, 90% of the dental students and 100% of the pharmacy students simultaneously participated in the training and afterwards completed both number-coded surveys. This resulted in a 96% response rate. Data were analyzed using SAS.



RESULTS: A comparison of presurvey/postsurvey responses show notable increases on 4 key topics: awareness of actions to take if witnessing violent crime (+49%) or encountering active shooter situation (+74%), awareness of violent behavior warning signs (+63%), and knowledge of available violence prevention resources (+86%).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study demonstrate that integrating SAVP training in new student orientation can increase safety awareness among dental and pharmacy students. SAVP training can augment the uptake of current campus resources given there was an observed increase in knowledge of availability. Collaborating with the university police department is key to this replicable proactive SAVP program for dental and pharmacy students.



