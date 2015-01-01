School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (Macpherson, Koehoorn, McLeod); Department of Health Policy and Management, Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work, Florida International University, Miami, Florida, USA (Amick); Institute for Work and Health, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Amick, Hogg-Johnson, Smith, McLeod); Insurance, Work and Health Group, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia (Collie); Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Hogg-Johnson); Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Hogg-Johnson, Smith) and Monash Centre of Occupational and Environmental Health, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia (Smith).

Abstract