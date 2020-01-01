|
Kirkwood MW, Crossland MM, Howell DR, Wilson JC, Peterson RL. J. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, CO; Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora, CO.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32147217
OBJECTIVE: To prospectively evaluate symptom outcomes after youth soccer-related concussion. STUDY DESIGN: Using a prospective cohort design, we enrolled male and female competitive soccer players age 8-17 years into 3 groups: concussed (n = 23), matched control (n = 23), and orthopedic injury (n = 24). Postconcussive symptoms were monitored serially via both athlete and parent report at days 1-2, 4, 7, 10, 30, and 90.
mild TBI; mild traumatic brain injury; pediatrics