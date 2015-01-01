Abstract

Physical and sexual violence are known public health hazards,1 imposing substantial physical and emotional burdens on those who have experienced such violence.2 Gay, lesbian, bisexual, and questioning adolescents are believed to be at higher risk than their heterosexual peers for violence.3 However, no nationally representative study has examined the holistic risk of violence to sexual minority adolescents, and some forms of violence (eg, sexual assault by a stranger), to our knowledge, have not been assessed.4 We used data from the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), conducted every 2 years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to quantify the risk of physical and sexual violence faced by sexual minority adolescents attending high schools in the United States ...

