Citation
Shen J, Zhu M, Li S, Wang Q, Wu J, Li Y, Wang Q, Bian X, Yang L, Jiang X, Xie J, Lu Y, Wang K, Li L. Med. Sci. Monit. 2020; 26: e920711.
Affiliation
Collaborative Innovation Center for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China (mainland).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Medical Science International)
DOI
PMID
32148334
Abstract
BACKGROUND The suicide risk of patients with cancer is higher than the general population. Our research aimed to explore the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database to define incidence and quest risk factors for death of suicide in patients with Kaposi's sarcoma (KS) in the United States (US). MATERIAL AND METHODS We screened KS patients without human immunodeficiency virus status in the SEER database from 1980 to 2016, calculated the standardized mortality ratios of them by comparing the rates with those of the US general population from 1980 to 2016, and identified relevant suicide risk factors by univariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses.
