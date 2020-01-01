|
Westermair AL, Matzkeit N, Waldmann A, Stang F, Mailänder P, Schweiger U, Kisch T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Clinic of Plastic Surgery, University of Lubeck, Lubeck, Germany.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32147883
OBJECTIVE: As suicide attempts by definition entail at least some threat to physical integrity and life, they theoretically qualify as an A1 criterion for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This study uses the unique opportunity of deep wrist injuries to quantify the effect of intentionality on PTSD rates by comparing suicide attempt survivors with patients who sustained accidental injuries similar in mechanism, localization, and extent.
Language: en