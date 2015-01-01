|
Citation
Amaefule KE, Dahiru IL, Ejagwulu FS, Maitama MI. West Afr. J. Med. 2020; 37(2): 131-137.
Affiliation
Department of Orthopedics and Trauma Surgery,Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32150631
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Trauma in developing countries has assumed an epidemic proportion and is now a public health problem. This is largely due to the rising incidence of road traffic crashes (RTC), increasing urbanization, industrialization and armed conflicts including terrorism fuelled by political, ethnic and religious factors in most developing countries. Unfortunately, this public health menace has not gotten the attention it deserves from the governments of the low-income countries, global non-governmental organisations and the mass media compared to the infectious diseases.
Language: en