Abstract

We investigated the effects of consecutive visual search (CVS) on cerebral activity during a spatial cueing task (SCT). Ten participants performed the SCT before and after CVS. We used the Advanced Trail Making Test Random Task for the CVS. In this task, the participants used a computer mouse and clicked numbers from 11 to 40 arranged in a circle in serial order. Once a numbered target is clicked, it disappears and another circle with the clicked number plus 30 showed up at the same time. At the moment, the location of all circles were rearranged at random and 30 circles were on the screen at any time. Each participant performed the task 40 times. In the SCT, an up - or down - pointing arrow was shown at the center of the display as the warning stimulus (S1). A square target as the imperative stimulus (S2) subsequently appeared above or below the central cue. When the directions of S1 and S2 corresponded, each participant was required to respond by pressing the joystick button with his right thumb. Each participant performed the task 80 times. SCT performance and electroencephalogram power spectrum of 13 - 30 Hz (beta power) before and after the CVS were compared. Performance in the SCT was significantly impaired and beta power in the F7 electrodes was significantly increased after the CVS vs. before the CVS. These results suggest that the CVS caused distraction and increased the activity to maintain the spatial attention in the left middle and inferior frontal gyri.

