Davis J, Tadros E. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2019; 47(4): 261-274.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01926187.2019.1640652

unavailable

Acquired traumatic brain injury (ATBI) is a public health concern causing approximately 2.5 million emergency room visits in the United States annually. Medical family therapy (MedFT) displays how biological issues impact each area of a client's life. This paper highlights how MedFT can be utilized with parents of an adult child with ATBI; the case is presented as treatment occurred with benefits of the inclusion of MedFT. Researchers propose a call to the field of marriage and family therapy to increase access of MedFT to afford more opportunities to help families who experience medical conditions.


Acquired traumatic brain injury; biopsychosocial; collaborative healthcare; integrative healthcare; medical family therapy

