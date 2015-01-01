|
Davis J, Tadros E. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2019; 47(4): 261-274.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Acquired traumatic brain injury (ATBI) is a public health concern causing approximately 2.5 million emergency room visits in the United States annually. Medical family therapy (MedFT) displays how biological issues impact each area of a client's life. This paper highlights how MedFT can be utilized with parents of an adult child with ATBI; the case is presented as treatment occurred with benefits of the inclusion of MedFT. Researchers propose a call to the field of marriage and family therapy to increase access of MedFT to afford more opportunities to help families who experience medical conditions.
