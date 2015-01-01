SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huff S, Rappleyea DL. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2020; 48(1): 107-125.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01926187.2019.1684217

unavailable

The purpose of this article is to increase therapeutic discussion surrounding intimate partner sexual violence (IPSV) by increasing understanding in how victims of IPSV perceive and respond to the assault. Although IPSV has received little research attention, sexual violence within relationships occurs at an alarmingly high rate. Theories of sexual assault, such as sex-role socialization, are discussed to aid clinicians in better identifying assaultive behaviors and common physical and emotional responses of victims. Additionally, the authors provide a framework for the assessment of IPSV and suggestions on "best practices" for creating conversations that promote hope and healing.


couple; interpersonal sexual violence; Marital rape; partner rape; sexual assault

