Journal Article

Citation

Dan HC, Tan JW, Du YF, Cai JM. Cold Reg. Sci. Technol. 2020; 169: e102917.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.coldregions.2019.102917

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study aims at helping optimize the application and usage of deicing salts on the winter road surface. Laboratory experiments were conducted for observing how volume and temperature of salt solution change during the deicing process as well as for calculating the dissolution rates of salt. Additionally, a time-dependent model for the prediction of salt solution temperature on a road surface was developed, which takes into account the effects of salting and ambient environment. Its validity was examined through experiment. Based on the experiment results, the relationship between the temperature of deicing salt solution and its freezing point was formulated, a method was therefore developed to predict the amount of salt applied on frozen road, which takes air temperature, wind speed and ice thickness into account. This salt amount prediction method can effectively optimize the usage of road deicing salt bestrewed on winter frozen road, which was verified by experiment.


Language: en

Keywords

Deicing; Heat balance; Road deicing salt; Salt solution temperature; Water-ice-salt model

