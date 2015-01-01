Abstract

Summary Background There are few population-based studies of paediatric opioid use. We aimed to investigate the prevalence of opioid dispensing in Australian children and adolescents. Methods In this population-based study, we used data from a random sample of 15% of the children and adolescents who had received any medicines between Feb 1, 2013, and Dec 31, 2017, through the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS). We identified children younger than 18 years who had been dispensed at least one PBS-listed opioid in the study period. We calculated the annual prevalence of children being dispensed one or more opioid presciptions, by age group and by opioid characteristics (such as strength and mode of action), and we assessed trends over time with negative binomial regression. We also identified new treatment episodes and quantified the number of opioid prescriptions dispensed in the ensuing year. Findings During the study period, 78 320 opioid prescriptions were dispensed to 50 730 Australian children, aged 0-17 years, in our sample. In 2017, 135·4 children per 10 000 were dispensed opioids, representing a slight decrease equal to a change of −2·2% (95% CI −3·5 to −0·8) per annum since 2013. The prevalence of opioid dispensing was greater at older ages: in 2017, 5·7 infants per 10 000 younger than 1 year were dispensed opioids, versus 404·8 adolescents per 10 000 aged 13-17 years, meaning that roughly one in 25 adolescents were dispensed opioids. Weak opioids (ie, codeine and tramadol) accounted for 60·7% of the opioids dispensed, and codeine was the most commonly dispensed opioid, accounting for 39 531 (50·5%) prescriptions dispensed. The prevalence of weak opioid dispensing significantly decreased in all age groups (other than infants younger than 1 year), particularly in those younger than 12 years, for whom weak opioids are not recommended. Dispensing of strong opioids, particularly oxycodone, increased in every age group. Of the 29 073 children who received a new course of treatment, 23 318 (80·2%) children were dispensed only one prescription of opioids in that year. Those dispensed two or more opioids were more likely to be adolescents (vs children younger than 13 years), female, and to have been dispensed several unique medicine types in the 3 previous months (vs those receiving one or fewer types). Interpretation In 2017, one in 74 Australian children, including one in 25 adolescents, were dispensed an opioid. Dispensing of weak opioids decreased between 2013 and 2017, but codeine is still commonly dispensed in younger children and education to reduce this practice is required. Dispensing of strong opioids increased in all age groups. Children and adolescents must receive appropriate pain management, but further evidence on the risks and benefits of opioid use in this young population is needed. Funding Financial Markets Foundation for Children, National Health and Medical Research Council Centre of Research Excellence in Medicines and Ageing, Australian Government Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, Research Foundation of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance (Australia).

