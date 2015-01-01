|
Citation
|
Fish JN. Lancet Child Adolesc. Health 2020; 4(1): 3-4.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Rebekah Amos and colleagues1 offer important perspectives on the population health needs of sexual minority adolescents in the UK. To our knowledge, their findings are among the first to present population-based estimates of mental health problems, adverse social environments, and negative health outcomes among sexual minority and heterosexual youth in the UK. This work offers considerable insight into how the field of sexual minority youth health can move forward in meaningful ways.
Language: en