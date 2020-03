Abstract

First Nations people have thrived and survived on the continent now called Australia

for more than 60 000 years. Before colonisation, First Nations people had diverse

language and cultural groups; complex kinship systems; sophisticated ways of managing

land, sea, and waterways and matching ways of living and connecting to country that

were designed to protect the spiritual, social, and emotional wellbeing of future

generations.1,2 The disruption of these systems was swift, brutal, and devastating

for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

