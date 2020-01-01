|
Citation
Lanthier-Labonté S, Dufour M, Milot DM, Loslier J. Addict. Behav. 2020; 106: e106331.
Affiliation
Department of Community Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Sherbrooke, Longueuil, Quebec, Canada; Direction de santé publique de la Montérégie, Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Centre, Longueuil, Quebec, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32151892
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Problematic Internet use (PIU) is an important emerging public health problem. Among youth, the link between PIU and other risky behaviors needs to be defined. The objective of this systematic review is to explore the association between Internet use and substance use (alcohol, cannabis) among youth.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; Cannabis; Marijuana; Problematic Internet Use; Youth