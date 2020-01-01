|
Citation
|
Nicholls AR, Madigan DJ, Fairs LRW, Bailey R. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000711.
|
Affiliation
|
International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education, Berlin, Germany.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32153985
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to measure depressive symptoms, anxiety symptoms and psychological well-being among a sample of Super League players, the highest tier of professional rugby league in the northern hemisphere.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety; depression; elite performance; rugby; stress