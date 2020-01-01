SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chrisman SPD, Whitlock KB, Mendoza JA, Burton MS, Somers E, Hsu A, Fay L, Palermo TM, Rivara FP. Front. Neurol. 2020; 11: e6.

Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center, Seattle, WA, United States.

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fneur.2020.00006

32153484

PMC7047157

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fneur.2019.00623.].

Copyright © 2020 Chrisman, Whitlock, Mendoza, Burton, Somers, Hsu, Fay, Palermo and Rivara.

In the original article, there was an error. In the Methods section, subsection Preliminary Efficacy Outcome the first formula was incorrectly written.

The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.

Follow this DOI to view the error and its correction:

10.3389/fneur.2020.00006


brain concussion; child; exercise; fear-avoidance; pain; sport; traumatic brain injury; treatment

