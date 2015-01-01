|
Citation
|
Calleja-Gonzalez J, Marques-Jimenez D, Jones M, Huyghe T, Navarro F, Delextrat A, Jukic I, Ostojic SM, Sampaio JE, Schelling X, Alcaraz PE, Sanchez-Bañuelos F, Leibar X, Mielgo-Ayuso J, Terrados N. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e194.
|
Affiliation
|
Regional Unit of Sports Medicine, Aviles and Health Research Institute of the Principality of Asturias (ISPA), Oviedo, Spain.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32153454
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Performance at the elite level in running-based team sports requires outlining the cyclical nature in which physiological and biomechanical loads lead to adaptation of the biological system as a whole (Vanrenterghem et al., 2017). Very commonly, there are congested fixture periods that seem to have no effect on physical activity, technical performance, and injury incidence (Dellal et al., 2015) injury rates or patterns (Carling et al., 2016), but do seem to decrease tactical performance, as measured by levels of movement synchronization (Folgado et al., 2015).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
TRIP; competition; fatigue; recovery; sport; training; travel