OBJECTIVE: To understand the profile and prevalence of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescents and its association with impulsiveness and loneliness.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study carried out in 2017 in Maceió-Alagoas, Northeast Brazil, in the homes of 505 adolescents aged 12-17 years, using a sample stratified and randomized by gender and neighborhood. The following were used: a sociodemographic questionnaire, the Self-Injury Behavior Scale (SIB), the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale, and the Brazilian Loneliness Scale.



RESULTS: A prevalence of 6.53% was found for non-suicidal self-injury disorder (DSM-5). Significant differences (p < 0.05) were observed regarding the most frequently used forms of NSSI related to the items "cut oneself" and "scratch oneself"; the use of three or more different forms of self-injurious behavior (66.67%) and, as reasons, "to relieve feelings of emptiness or indifference" and "to stop bad feelings/sensations." Significance was also characterized in relation to the sociodemographic profile: 72.73% were females and 63.54% had family income below one minimum wage. Individuals with self-injurious behavior also had higher impulsiveness and loneliness scores (p ≤ 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The study identified a direct association between NSSI and impulsiveness and loneliness among adolescents, being more prevalent in females and in young individuals with socioeconomic vulnerability. The data provide support for improving public health policies, aimed at education, prevention, and treatment of adolescents who practice self-injury.



