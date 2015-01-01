SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Smith DH, Stewart W. Nat. Rev. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Neuropathology Research Laboratory, Institute of Neuroscience and Psychology, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK. william.stewart@glasgow.ac.uk.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41582-020-0334-6

32152459

Mortality from neurodegenerative disease is high among professional soccer players, potentially associated with repeated head impacts during routine gameplay. New data suggest that the apolipoprotein E ε4 allele might exacerbate the effects of soccer ball heading on cognition. However, genotyping of athletes to determine their dementia risk remains a distant prospect ...


