Citation
Ferreira F, Castro D, Araújo AS, Fonseca AR, Ferreira TB. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 286: e112894.
Affiliation
University Institute of Maia, Avenida Carlos Oliveira Campos Castêlo da Maia, 4475-690, Maia, Portugal; Center for Psychology at University of Porto.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32151849
Abstract
Previous studies consistently observed an association between exposure to traumatic events and psychotic symptoms. However, little is known about the differential impact of distinct traumatic events and the role of general symptoms in mediating this relationship. Thus, our study aimed to explore the differential association of several traumatic events to the psychotic symptoms in a sample of prisoners and whether this association is mediated by general symptoms. The total sample from the Survey of Psychiatric Morbidity Among Prisoners in England and Wales (N = 3039; 75.4% male) was used. Participants completed a list of traumatic events experienced before reclusion, the Psychosis Screening Questionnaire, Clinical Review Schedule-Revised. Network analysis was used to estimate the network of interactions between traumatic events and general and psychotic symptoms. Shortest paths analysis was performed to identify the different development trajectories.
