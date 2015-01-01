Abstract

Objective: To determine whether an antepartum educational leaflet distributed to parents before infant delivery affected the rate of infant car-seat (ICS) use 1 month after delivery, because to the best of our knowledge, only few reports have evaluated systematic attempts to improve the rate of always ICS use by mothers driving infantsMethods: A multicenter questionnaire survey targeting pregnant Japanese women seeking antenatal care at the outpatient clinics of eight hospitals was designed. Women enrolled during the first half of the study period did not receive leaflets describing ICS safety guidelines (control group). Women enrolled during the latter half of the study period received the leaflet between gestational week 35 and 37 (intervention group). All women were requested to anonymously respond to the questionnaires within 1 month postpartum. The rates of ICS use, position, and direction after delivery were compared between both groups.Results: Of the 3534 women who responded to the questionnaire survey (response rate, 81.9%), 1772 women (50.1%) were assigned to the intervention group and 1762 (49.9%) women to the control group. The rates of ICS attachments (86.8% vs. 82.4% in the intervention and control groups, respectively, p = 0.0003), always ICS use (80.5% vs. 76.2%, respectively, p = 0.0019), ICS placement on the rear seat (78.6% vs. 74.1%, respectively, p = 0.0020), and ICS placement in a rear-facing position (62.2% vs. 56.7%, respectively, p = 0.0008) were significantly higher in the intervention group than those in the control group. The motor vehicle accident (MVA) rates within 1 month postpartum were similar between the intervention and control groups (0.51% vs. 0.57%, respectively, p = 0.8229).Conclusions: Antepartum minimal intervention via the distribution of an educational leaflet recommending ICS safety guidelines was associated with increased rates of ICS attachments, always ICS use, and ICS placement on the rear seat and in rear-facing positions; however, it did not contribute to reduced MVA rates after delivery.

Language: en