Abstract

Recently there has been increased emphasis on actionable intelligence in counterterrorism. Building from the process-based model of regulation, police chiefs and scholars generally agree that community policing has promise in this regard. Yet, it is not clear the extent to which police officers concur. Since officers are in a position to implement community policing practices, it is important to understand variants in officer-level support. Using data collected from 741 officers in three departments, this project explores officer-level views of community policing's utility to address terrorism and more common crimes. Overall, officers view community policing as appropriate to address both common crimes and terrorism.



RESULTS suggest that department-level policy itself is not the key driver of support. Rather, an officer's own experience with community policing and support for the practice in general determine views on community policing in counterterrorism.



RESULTS also highlight the importance of comparative research across departments.

